Gujarat On Alert: 31 Schools Receive Khalistan-Linked Bomb Threats In Vadodara And Ahmedabad, Children Evacuated

Vadodara/Ahmedabad: A major security crisis occurred in Gujarat on Monday as at least 31 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara received bomb threats via email, raising a major security crisis in Gujarat.

The pre-planned messages, which have allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, warned of imminent blasts and called for the subdivision of Gujarat to create Khalistan.

Political Leaders Targeted

The emails, sent during the early morning hours, went beyond standard bomb threats by including political threats.

The messages labelled PM Modi and Amit Shah as enemies of Khalistan and warned that Gujarat would be transformed into a Khalistani state.

The mail threat also reportedly included warnings to schools against hoisting the Indian tricolour, stating that "Gujarat will become Khalistan."

Mass Evacuations

Upon receiving the threats, school administrations immediately contacted the police and local authorities to ensure student safety, and all affected schools declared an immediate holiday.

Thousands of students were evacuated from their classrooms as parents panicked and rushed to pick up their children.

The schools targeted include more than 11 locations in Vadodara, such as D.R. Amin (Vasana Road), Urmi School, Nalanda, Baroda High School, Navayug English Medium, Jeevan Sadhana, EWS (Dabhoi), Shannen, Dist. P.S - Tiger, and Bright Day (Vasana).

More than 20 locations are targeted in Ahmedabad, such as SGVP, Nirma University, AG International, JG International, Divan Balubhai, C.N. Vidhyalay, Vijaynagar School, and Khalsa Litter School, among others.

Police and Cyber Teams Reach Campuses

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dog units were deployed to every threatened school location.

High-level security sweeps were conducted, while the Cyber Crime Branch initiated a massive investigation to trace the source of the emails.

"We are investigating the origin of these emails, which appear to have been routed through international servers to hide the identity of the senders," a senior official stated.

While no explosive devices have been found so far, the nature of the threats, specifically naming the nation's top leadership, has put the entire state on high alert.