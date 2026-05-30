Odisha Horror: Speeding Truck Rams, Drags Car For Several Meters On Palasuni Bridge; Father-Daughter Duo Miraculously Survive | WATCH

New Delhi: A harrowing incident occurred on Bhubaneswar's Palasuni Bridge late Friday night when a speeding Hyva truck rammed into a car carrying a father and daughter, dragging the vehicle for several meters.

While the occupants miraculously survived without major injuries, the footage of the collision has since gone viral, sparking widespread public outrage and triggering a police investigation.

How the incident took place?

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred as the Hyva truck struck the car from behind while crossing the Palasuni Bridge.

Rather than halting after the initial impact, the truck reportedly continued to push and drag the vehicle along the road, creating a terrifying experience for the occupants and alarming other motorists in the area.

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Father-Daughter Duo survive

The father and daughter miraculously escaped what could have easily resulted in a fatal tragedy.

Despite the alarming severity of the crash and the extensive damage to their car, both occupants survived without major injuries. The dramatic footage of the event has deeply unsettled local residents, fueling concerns over the adequacy of traffic enforcement and safety measures on city roads during the late-night hours.

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Video sparks outrage

A video circulating on social media, which appears to capture the truck dragging the car, has sparked widespread outrage.

Viewers have expressed shock at the incident, with many demanding swift and strict action against the driver. Furthermore, the footage has ignited a broader discussion regarding the urgent need for more rigorous regulation and monitoring of heavy vehicles within city limits.

Following the incident, the authorities have initiated a formal investigation and successfully apprehended the driver of the Hyva truck.

Officials are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity, alongside the widely circulated viral videos, to reconstruct the exact sequence of events. Investigators are also working to determine whether the collision was caused by speeding, driver negligence, or other potential impairments, with further legal action expected to follow based on these findings.