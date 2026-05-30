Karnataka Set For Leadership Change: DK Shivakumar Poised To Take Charge As CM; CLP To Meet Today

New Delhi: Karnataka is poised for a major political transition as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is set to formally elect Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as its new leader on Saturday, paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of the state following the resignation of Siddaramaiah.

The development comes after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers, formally setting the stage for a leadership change in the Congress government.

The CLP meeting, scheduled in Bengaluru today at 4 pm, is expected to pass a resolution appreciating Siddaramaiah’s services before electing Shivakumar as the new legislature party leader. Senior Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are expected to attend the meeting on behalf of the party high command.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar returned from New Delhi on Friday after holding separate discussions with top Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, regarding the transition and the composition of the new government.

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Even before his formal election, Shivakumar has reportedly begun consultations on cabinet formation. Congress leaders are engaged in discussions over ministerial berths, regional representation and caste equations, with speculation growing that the new government could have multiple Deputy Chief Ministers. Leaders from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are said to be among the frontrunners for the posts.

According to party sources, Shivakumar is likely to take oath as Chief Minister next week, along with a small group of ministers. Reports suggest that between five and ten ministers could be sworn in during the first phase, with a broader cabinet expansion expected after consultations with the Congress high command and Siddaramaiah.

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The swearing-in date is still being finalized. Shivakumar is understood to have considered three possible dates-May 31, June 1 and June 5 and is expected to take a final call based on the availability of senior Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whom he reportedly wants present during the ceremony.

The leadership transition is also expected to trigger organizational changes within the Karnataka Congress. With Shivakumar currently serving as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, the party is likely to appoint a new state unit chief, possibly from OBC, SC or ST communities to maintain social balance within the organization.

In an emotional message after Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Shivakumar described the outgoing Chief Minister as a “pillar of strength” and expressed hope that he would continue guiding the party and government. Calling for unity, Shivakumar said Congress leaders should move forward together for Karnataka’s development and the strengthening of the party.