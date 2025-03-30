Bhubaneswar Tragedy: 2nd Year College Student Found Lying in Pool of Blood Inside Hostel Complex, Probe On

Bhubaneswar: The body of a postgraduate student was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside the hostel complex of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning, as confirmed by police officials.

Bhubaneswar Tragedy: 2nd Year College Student Found Dead Under Mysterious Conditions

The student who has died under mysterious conditions, has been identified as Tapas Ranjan Nayak, a second-year student in the Philosophy Department of Bhubaneswar's Utkal University. The incident took place at the Madhusudan Chhatrabas hostel of the university.

Slipped from Roof or Foul Play?: Police Launches Probe, Cause of Death Unknown

The cops suspect that he may have fallen from the roof of the hostel, leading to his tragic death. However, at this stage, the police are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death. They have stated that they are looking into whether Nayak slipped from the roof or if any foul play was involved.

Upon receiving the information about the situation, officers from the Sahid Nagar police station immediately rushed to the location to investigate. They sent the body to the Capital Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

As per PTI, a police officer involved in the investigation said, "Only after the investigation will we know for sure if it was an accidental fall or if there was any other factor at play." Authorities are actively working to gather all the details to ensure clarity on the matter.