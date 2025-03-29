Faridabad Tragedy: Class 8 Student Locks Himself in Room After Failing in One Subject, Dies by Suicide

Class 8 Student Locks Himself in Room After Failing in One Subject, Dies by Suicide | Image: Shutterstock/Representative

Faridabad: A Class 8 student of a private school in Faridabad allegedly died by suicide after failing his social science exam. The incident took place in Sector 31, leaving the boy’s family and community in deep shock.

Student Locked Himself in Room After Exam Results

According to police, the boy had failed his social science paper, which had stressed him deeply. His exam results were declared on Friday, and after returning home from school, he locked himself in his first-floor room.

When the boy did not come out until late in the evening, his mother went to check on him. Finding the door locked, she looked through a window from the back of the house and saw her son hanging, officials said.

As soon as the mother raised an alarm, neighbors rushed to the house and immediately informed the police. The police arrived at the scene and took necessary action.

No Suicide Note Found

The police confirmed that no suicide note was found in the room. However, according to relatives, the boy had been under severe stress after failing one subject.

Sector 31 SHO Surendra Singh stated, "No suicide note was found in the room. However, according to his relatives, he was under stress after failing one subject. We are investigating all aspects."

Only Child of His Parents