Environment is Not Neglected: Bhupendra Yadav Issues Clarification On the Aravalli Row, Questions 'Deliberate Misinformation Campaign'

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday dismissed allegations that the Centre has diluted protections for the Aravalli hills. Addressing the media in West Bengal, the minister asserted that the government’s new uniform definition for the range, recently accepted by the Supreme Court, strengthens environmental safeguards rather than opening them up to the "mining mafia".

Minister Yadav took a firm stance against what he termed a "deliberate misinformation campaign" being spread on social media and by opposition leaders. He clarified that the 100-metre criterion for defining hills does not mean the areas below that height are open for exploitation. "Some YouTube channels and individuals are spreading lies that we are only protecting the top 100 metres. This is completely false," Yadav stated. “The definition applies to the entire hill structure from top to bottom. With this scientific framework, nearly 90% of the Aravalli landscape will remain under strict protection.”

Source: Rediff

He alleged that many of the hills now under discussion were extensively mined during the tenure of previous governments. "These hills were mined in their government; now they are the ones worried the most. A lie doesn't last long," he stated, suggesting that the current opposition is attempting to mask its own history of environmental mismanagement.

Yadav emphasised that the government is committed to a policy where ecology and economy move together. He provided specific figures to highlight the limited scope of industrial activity. The total Aravalli area is 1.47 lakh square kilometres. Eligible for mining is only 0.19% (roughly 217 sq. km) of the total area.

Advertisement

The minister concluded by stating that any minimal mining allowed would be subject to mandatory management plans for sustainable mining. He assured that the "Green Aravalli Wall" project would continue to serve as a natural shield for the National Capital Region (NCR), protecting it from pollution.