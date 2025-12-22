Exclusive: 2,334-Page Affidavit Exposes How Govt Batted For Mining Of Critical Minerals At Aravalli Range

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, a 2,334 page affidavit mentioning that the government batted for mining of critical, strategic and atomic minerals at the Aravalli hills range has been accessed by Republic TV.

In the exclusive revelation, the affidavit exposed what the government said in its defence at the Supreme Court before the order approving new definition of Aravalli hills was passed.

What the affidavit read

The page 100 of the affidavit revealed chilling details regarding mining ministry request on Aravallis which read, "The Committee notes that in the request of the ministry of mines dated 22nd November, 2024, mentioning Aravalli Hills are host to important minerals such as Lead, Zinc, Silver, Copper ore, etc. are deep seated and critical minerals essential for economic development and transition to cleaner sources of energy," which points that mining industry itself mentioned that Aravalli hosts important minerals.

The affidavit further stated that these deep seated and critical minerals at the Aravallis are site specific and the country is presently reliant on their exports to meet the demands of these minerals. Therefore, these minerals are important from national security point of view.

The affidavit filed essentially by the government and the environment ministry also mentioned that the Rajasthan government has reiterated about deep seated minerals which are at present covered under 7th schedule of MMDR Act 1957 and have application in various strategic projects.

The affidavit added the committee, after detailed deliberations, was of the view that while the above restrictions on mining projects should apply to new leases of general minerals, they need not apply to mining of critical, strategic and atomic minerals.

The affidavit thereby clears the air that the government while going to the Supreme Court asking for the change in definition also spoke about the deep seated critical minerals at the Aravalli range.

The affidavit also revealed how the government of Rajasthan had said that critical minerals are now covered under schedule 7 of MMDR Act of 1957 and then said that the rules should not apply to minerals critical for overall economic growth.

Affidavit Contradicts Claims

The affidavit, however, contradicts government's stance showing that the government batted for the mining of critical minerals in the Aravallis and the restrictions shall not be applicable to minerals listed in MMDR Act 1957, thereby confirming the government wanted mining in the Aravalli range.

Govt Issues Clarification On Aravallis Order,

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday issued a statement after widespread outrage over the Supreme Court's order on Aravalli Hill Range.

Urging citizens to stop spreading misinformation, the minister stated that the total area of Aravallis is 147,000 square kilometres and mining is only eligible in 0.19% of the range, while the rest will stay intact.

The Environment Minister agreed that there should be mining norms.

This comes after the Supreme Court stated that a landform taller than 100 metres would constitute as Aravalli Hills. Bhupendra Yadav clarified that it is wrong to conclude that the ‘100 metres’ equals to top 100 metres of the range and mining will be permitted below that level. “It is not like that. The base structure of Aravalli, even if it is 20 metres inside the ground, there is protection from there to 100 metres,” the minister stated.

