Bhutan PM to Visit Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on September 5: Ayodhya DM

Ayodhya: Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, will visit Ayodhya on September 5 and offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said on Wednesday. Nikhil Tikaram Funde stated that the Bhutanese Prime Minister will be accorded a red carpet welcome and attend a special banquet before departing the city the same afternoon.

Speaking to ANI, the Ayodhya DM said, "On September 5, 2025, the Prime Minister of Bhutan will arrive in Ayodhya at around 9:30 AM. He will be given a red carpet welcome, as per protocol. After that, he will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers and observe the temple. A special banquet will be held in his honour, and he is scheduled to leave around 1:30 PM."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, along with his spouse Aum Tashi Doma, will be on an official visit to India from September 3 to 6. The visit will include programmes in Gaya and Ayodhya before their arrival in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs added that during the stay in the national capital, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on the visiting dignitary.

The visit will conclude on September 6.

This follows Tobgay's earlier official trip to India from February 20 to 21, during which he participated in the inaugural Leadership Conclave of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MEA stated that the back-to-back visits underscore the continued close cooperation and strengthened ties between India and Bhutan.