‘Bidis and Bihar Start with B’: Kerala Congress Now-Deleted Post Sparks Outrage, BJP Slams ‘Insult to Entire State’

New Delhi: New Delhi: In yet another controversial remark, the Kerala unit of the Congress party sparked nationwide outrage after it posted a derogatory comparison between bidis and the state of Bihar.

The post, made on social media platform X, read, “Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore.”

The post is now deleted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), slammed the Congress, calling the remark a “shameful” and “disrespectful” insult to the people of Bihar.

‘Hatred for Bihar is Clear', Says BJP

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla led the charge against the Congress, calling the post not only offensive but also reflective of the party's deep-rooted disdain for certain regions of India.

“Congress crosses the line again. After abusing PM Modi’s mother, now they compare Bihar with bidi! Does Tejashwi Yadav endorse this insult?” he asked in a post on X.

“From Revanth Reddy to DMK to Congress their hatred for Bihar is evident.”

Bihar Leaders Outraged

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary sparked the outrage, stating that the post reflects the “true character” of the Congress party.

“First, they insult the revered mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Now, they insult the entire state of Bihar. This is the real Congress – arrogant, elitist, and completely disconnected from the people of India,” Choudhary wrote on X.

The Deputy CM also demanded a formal apology from the Congress leadership and called for accountability within the party for such repeated instances of public disrespect.

Congress’s Silence Raises Eyebrows

While the Kerala Congress quietly deleted the post, no senior leader from the party has come forward to publicly apologize or condemn the statement. The lack of response has further fueled criticism, with many questioning whether the silence indicates tacit approval from the party high command.

GST Debate Overshadowed by Political Blunder

Ironically, the post was made in the context of ongoing discussions around proposed changes in GST rates on tobacco and related products. On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a special 40% GST slab for harmful items like tobacco, gutkha, and high-end luxury goods.

In response to Congress’s earlier criticisms of GST reforms, Sitharaman sarcastically asked whether the party was advocating for lower tax rates on products like bidi and gutkha—an indirect jab at the now-deleted post.