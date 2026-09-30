Big Antilia Twist: Bombay High Court Stays Tainted Cop Sachin Vaze's Bail, NIA Under Scanner

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday temporarily stayed the bail granted to dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, putting his release on hold after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenged the sessions court's order.

The High Court will hear the matter next on October 7, when the NIA is expected to press its challenge against the bail granted to Vaze. Vaze, who has been in custody since his arrest in March 2021, is accused in the case involving an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence, Antilia, on February 25, 2021. He is also accused in the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

NIA Says Waze's Role Was 'Central'

The NIA approached the Bombay High Court after the sessions court granted bail to Vaze, challenging the order and seeking that the relief given to the dismissed police officer be set aside. The agency has alleged that Waze played a central role in the Antilia bomb scare conspiracy. The case concerns the recovery of explosives from a vehicle parked near Ambani's residence in February 2021.

In its appeal before the High Court, the agency vehemently challenged the bail ruling, calling it "eeroneous and ilegal" and claiming that the special court neglected to appropriately take into account the facts and the legal limitations regulating bail under Section 43D of the UAPA.

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The NIA claims that in releasing Waze, the primary accused with a role that was "central" to the alleged terror crime, the special court disregarded the strict bail criteria under the anti-terror law.

According to the agency, Waze wanted to regain his authority after being let back into the police service after a protracted ban. He was allegedly under pressure to collect Rs 100 crore a month from hoteliers and bar owners in Mumbai and the surrounding areas, according to the NIA. The prosecution claims that Waze and other accused individuals engaged in a criminal conspiracy with the goal of making significant financial benefits.

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According to the NIA, Waze planned the Antilia conspiracy by using Mansukh Hiran's Scorpio, inventing theft procedures, and putting gelatin sticks and a threat note inside the car. On March 4, 2021, Hiran was purportedly assassinated because he was aware of the purported scheme and had the ability to reveal it. Later that month, Waze was taken into custody.

In order to argue for the revocation of Waze's bail, the agency will now try to designate a new bench.

What Is The Antilia Bomb Scare Case?

On February 25, 2021, an SUV containing explosives was found near Antilia in south Mumbai. The vehicle belonged to businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was later found dead on March 4, 2021. The NIA has alleged that Waze was involved in the conspiracy surrounding the vehicle and that Hiran was murdered because he was allegedly aware of the events surrounding the case.