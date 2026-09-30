Big Blow To Lashkar Terror Group: ₹20-Lakh Wanted Pahalgam Accused Hashim Moosa Killed in Budgam Pinpoint Operation

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Hashim Moosa, accused in the Pahalgam and Sonamarg terror attacks, was killed in a swift and pinpoint operation by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF in the Yousmarg area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer confirmed Moosa’s killing to Republic TV. No casualties were reported among the security forces. Moosa, whose sketches were released by J&K Police following the Pahalgam attack, was declared wanted with a reward of ₹20 lakh.

Security agencies had identified Moosa as a Pakistan Army-trained Special Service Group (SSG) commando. According to security-agency assessments, he was sent to Jammu & Kashmir as part of a strategy involving jungle warfare and “shoot-and-scoot” attacks targeting security forces and civilians.

With Moosa’s killing, all four terrorists linked to the operation have now been eliminated. Three others had been killed in separate operations earlier.

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The operation comes as a significant action by security forces in the Valley. J&K Police DGP Nalin Prabhat had earlier visited the Budgam hills to review operational preparedness, following which operations were carried out in the area.

Today’s operation saw the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF execute a swift and precise action in the Yousmarg hills, resulting in the elimination of Moosa without any casualties among the forces.

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According to officials, the operation was launched in the general area of Korag, Yousmarg, after security forces received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said troops observed suspicious activity during the joint search operation. When the suspected terrorists were challenged, they opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire in which one terrorist was neutralised.

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised. Operation is in progress,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.