Big Blow To Mamata Banerjee: SC Issues Notice To CM, Stays FIRs Against ED In I-PAC Raids Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed all FIRs filed by the West Bengal Police against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers, who had entered the I-PAC to undertake the investigation as part of a money laundering probe. The apex court has issued notice to CM Mamata Banerjee and other officials of the state administration including the DGP, Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police on ED’s plea alleging forceful interference and obstruction of its investigation by the CM and state officials.

The court was hearing a plea by the ED related to its raids at multiple locations in Kolkata, including the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain. The ED had sought the suspension of West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar for allegedly obstructing the agency’s investigation.

“Issue notice to the respondents. Counter affidavit be filed within two weeks. Post the matter on February 3, 2026. In the meanwhile it is directed that, the respondents (West Bengal government) shall preserve the CCTV cameras at I-PAC and other cameras containing the footage of nearby areas," the Supreme Court said.

The ED had told the apex court that its officers faced resistance during the searches at premises linked to I-PAC and claimed that “key evidence” was taken away during the raid, hampering the investigation. The agency has alleged that senior police officials, acting under the state administration, interfered with the lawful discharge of its duties. It is alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to nearly Rs 10 crore were routed to I-PAC through hawala channels, and that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) paid the firm for services rendered during the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

During ED raids, CM Mamata Banerjee had reached the residence of I-PAC Co-founder Pratik Jain and had left the premises with hard disk and documents.

Following the raids, the ED had said in a statement, “Proceedings were being conducted in a peaceful and professional manner, till the arrival of West Bengal Chief Minister, Ms. Mamata Baneerjee along with large number of police officials. Ms. Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain, and took away key evidences including physical documents and electronic devices. The CM's convoy then proceeded to I-PAC's office premises, from where Ms. Banerjee, her aides, and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidences.”