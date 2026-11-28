New Delhi: In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Parliament session, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided to support the Centre's revised Delimitation Bill after the Narendra Modi-led government incorporated key safeguards demanded by the Tamil Nadu-based party.

The decision marks a major shift in the DMK's position, as the party had previously opposed the proposed delimitation exercise over concerns that southern states could lose their share of representation in the Lok Sabha. According to reports, the DMK has resolved to support two delimitation-related bills after the Union Cabinet approved the revised proposals.

The development is particularly significant as the party has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, whose support could prove important for the government's efforts to secure the required numbers for the constitutional amendment.

What Demands Did DMK Put Before The Centre?

DMK chief MK Stalin had consistently maintained that Tamil Nadu's existing share of parliamentary representation must be protected during any future delimitation exercise.

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The party had raised two major demands before considering support for the legislation.

First, Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced, even if the overall strength of Parliament increases.

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Second, the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, should remain protected for another 25 years.

The revised proposal reportedly incorporates both demands, paving the way for the DMK to reconsider its opposition.

What Is The Centre's New Delimitation Formula?

Under the revised proposal, the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory will increase by 50 per cent. The formula is designed to maintain the existing relative distribution of seats among states rather than allowing population growth alone to determine their representation.

The proposed arrangement also seeks to extend the existing freeze on the relative distribution of parliamentary seats until 2051.

The legislation is part of the Centre's broader plan to implement the 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Why Is DMK's Support Important?

The DMK's decision comes at a politically sensitive time, with the Opposition having raised concerns about the potential impact of delimitation on southern states.

The party's shift could complicate the Opposition's efforts to present a united front against the government's proposal. However, the revised legislation is still required to clear the necessary parliamentary hurdles.

The special Parliament session is scheduled to begin on November 30, when the government is expected to take up the proposed legislation.