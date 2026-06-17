Massive Crack 2.0 In Uddhav Sena: Eknath Shinde Camp Secures 2/3rd Majority of Thackeray MPs, Say Sources

New Delhi/Mumbai: In a major setback to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, a group of rebel MPs has secured in-principle approval from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to function as a separate entity, sources said. This development paves the way for the rebels to formally merge with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, giving Shinde control of nearly two-thirds of the MPs who were originally with the Uddhav camp.

According to sources, the six MPs from the UBT faction had submitted a letter to Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition for a separate group. Contact from the Speaker’s office regarding the letter was made around 3 PM yesterday, following which the independent group received recognition. The MPs are expected to appear before Speaker Birla shortly to complete the formalities for final approval.

All the concerned MPs were immediately brought to Delhi after the recognition. The move to form a separate group was strategically initiated earlier to protect the MPs from the implications of any party whip issued by the UBT leadership.

Sources indicate that ‘in-principle’ approval was granted after consultations with a 16-member legal team to ensure there would be no future legal or judicial hurdles. With the Speaker’s nod, the path is now clear for the rebel group to merge with another party.

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Secret Meeting in Delhi

A secret meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the rebel MPs is currently underway in a Delhi hotel. Sources said the gathering is focused on charting the next course of action, including strategies to counter expected allegations from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, the issuance of a whip, and potential legal-political battles ahead.

The rebel MPs are likely to meet Speaker Om Birla this afternoon or evening to discuss the formation of the separate faction and related parliamentary procedures. The outcome of these meetings is being keenly watched, as it could trigger significant shifts in Maharashtra politics.

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More Trouble Brewing in UBT?

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare hinted at further unrest within the Uddhav faction. Speaking from Pune, Andhare said, “From the last 15 days, whatever talks are going on, that picture is getting clearer now. We will get more clarity tomorrow as a whip is issued and a meeting of the parliamentary board is called.”

She added, “I just want to say that these MPs are elected on the symbol of Mashaal. So all the Shiv Sainiks have the right to enter their houses and ask for answers.”

Andhare specifically targeted Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, claiming he may also part ways soon.

“Nagesh Patil Ashtikar thinks that he is a ‘three-star Khan’. We all know what phone calls and lunches happened in the last few days,” she remarked. She described Sanjay Deshmukh as the “captain” and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar as the “vice-captain” of the alleged planning.

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar has maintained that he is in his constituency, but the remarks have added to speculation of more exits from the UBT fold.