 Big Blunders by Pune Police in Porsche Clash Case | 5 Points | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | New Law Against Paper Leak | Heatwave |

Published 09:42 IST, May 25th 2024

Big Blunders by Pune Police In Porsche Clash Case of Super Brat Running Over 2 Techies | 5 Points

Several alleged lapses in the police probe into Porsche crash case have come to the fore with allegations of intended delay in the medical test of the accused.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Ronit Singh
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Big Blunders by Pune Police In Porsche Clash Case of Super Brat Running Over 2 Techies | 5 Points
Big Blunders by Pune Police In Porsche Clash Case of Super Brat Running Over 2 Techies | 5 Points | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

09:13 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement