Mumbai: In a significant political development ahead of the special Parliament session, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) has decided to support the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, with party MLA Jitendra Awhad confirming the decision after meeting NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday.

The party, which has eight members in the Lok Sabha, is expected to extend its support to the proposed legislation, potentially providing a boost to the BJP-led NDA government's efforts to secure the numbers required to pass the Bill.

Awhad confirmed the party's position after meeting Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. The development comes amid growing speculation over the NCP-SP's stand on the proposed delimitation exercise and its implications for Opposition unity.

The announcement is significant as the NCP-SP had earlier indicated that it was open to supporting the proposed legislation, subject to certain conditions, including a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states.

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Party working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule had previously maintained that the party would examine the provisions of the proposed Bill before taking a final position. She had also argued that women's reservation should be implemented alongside delimitation and that no state should be disadvantaged in the redistribution of parliamentary representation.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared amendments to the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills, proposing a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats. The proposed changes could increase the strength of the Lower House from the existing 543 elected seats to as many as 850.

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The legislation is aimed at facilitating the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies through the delimitation exercise.

The development could also have political implications for the INDIA bloc, of which the NCP-SP is a constituent. The Congress has opposed linking the implementation of women's reservation with delimitation, raising concerns that the proposed exercise could alter the balance of political representation between states.

Congress leaders have reportedly been attempting to persuade Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule against supporting the legislation, with concerns that such a move could weaken Opposition unity ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The NCP-SP's eight Lok Sabha MPs could prove important in the parliamentary arithmetic surrounding the proposed constitutional amendments, which require a special majority for passage.

The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin in the Lok Sabha on November 30 and will continue until December 4. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on December 2.