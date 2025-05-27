Big Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat! Rajnath Singh Approves AMCA Model, All You Need to Know About India’s Fifth-Gen Fighter Jet

New Delhi: In a major push towards self-reliance in defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model, marking a significant milestone under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The AMCA is India’s ambitious fifth-generation fighter jet project, aimed at strengthening the Indian Air Force (IAF) with an advanced, stealth-enabled, deep penetration combat aircraft developed entirely through indigenous capabilities.

What Is the AMCA Programme?

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is a new, advanced fighter jet being developed for India. It will be a medium-weight, stealthy aircraft, designed to strengthen India's ability to control the skies. This fifth-generation jet will include the latest technologies, like a stealthy design to avoid detection, internal compartments for weapons, and the ability to fly at high speeds without using extra fuel.

Who Will Execute the AMCA Project?

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will lead the project in collaboration with Indian industry partners. The execution model approved by the Defence Minister allows equal bidding opportunities to both public and private sector players. Companies can apply independently, through joint ventures, or via consortiums as long as the bidding entity is registered in India and compliant with local laws.

Why AMCA is a Game-Changer for India’s Self-Reliance in Defence?

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme holds immense strategic value for India’s defence and aerospace sectors. It is a major step forward in advancing the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, aimed at reducing dependence on foreign fighter aircraft by developing a sophisticated, indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.

The AMCA represents a technological leap following the successful development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Designed to enhance the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) long-term air combat capabilities, the AMCA will incorporate advanced features such as stealth technology, deep penetration strike capabilities, and superior agility.

The programme has already received in-principle approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initial development cost has been estimated at approximately ₹15,000 crore, underscoring the scale and ambition of this indigenous defence initiative.

Key Elements of the Execution Model

AMCA to be developed indigenously under Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Execution model encourages private-public partnerships

Project led by ADA, with Indian companies as key stakeholders

Estimated initial cost: ₹15,000 crore