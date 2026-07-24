BIG BREAKING: Cabinet Clears PM Modi's Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Toughest Crackdown On Exam Mafias Set For Parliament
The Union Cabinet has approved the anti-paper leak Bill, paving the way for its introduction in Parliament on Monday (July 27). The proposed law seeks tougher punishment, higher fines and fast-track courts to curb exam fraud.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a major step aimed at tightening the noose around examination paper leak rackets, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved the proposed Anti-Paper Leak Bill, clearing the way for its introduction in Parliament on Monday during the ongoing Monsoon Session.
The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has pitched the legislation as part of the Centre's broader push to safeguard the integrity of public examinations and crack down on organised exam fraud.
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The proposed legislation seeks to significantly strengthen the existing legal framework by prescribing stricter punishment, enhanced jail terms and steeper financial penalties for those involved in paper leaks and examination-related malpractices.
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