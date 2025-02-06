sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:40 IST, February 6th 2025

Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Shivpuri, Pilot Safe

A Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, said Defence officials.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday while it was on a routine training sortie. 

A Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, said Defence officials. 

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

Updated 15:50 IST, February 6th 2025

Madhya Pradesh