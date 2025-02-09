sb.scorecardresearch

Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maha Kumbh | Atishi Resigns | BJP's Mega Comeback | Trump Immigration Crackdown | Delhi Election Results | AAP Faces Rout |

Published 18:24 IST, February 9th 2025

BIG BREAKING: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Breaking News: Manipur CM N Biren Singh tenders resignation from the post of Chief Minister.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Breaking News: Manipur CM N Biren Singh tenders resignation from the post of Chief Minister.
Breaking News: Manipur CM N Biren Singh tenders resignation from the post of Chief Minister. | Image: Republic world breaking news

Breaking News: Manipur CM N Biren Singh tenders resignation from the post of Chief Minister.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:24 IST, February 9th 2025