BIG BREAKING: Tahawwur Rana Admits 26/11 Mumbai Attack Carried At Behest Of ISI

Updated 7 July 2025 at 14:16 IST
In a major breakthrough in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack probe, sources revealed that Tahawwur Hussain Rana, has confessed that the deadly attacks were carried out ‘at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI’. Rana, currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), made the stunning revelations during his interrogation by the Mumbai Crime Branch.
One of the key 26/11 attack conspirators has also admitted that he was a trusted agent of Pakistan Army and was in Mumbai during terror attacks.
As per the sources, following the detailed crucial confession of Tahawwur Rana, the Mumbai Police are preparing to formally arrest the key 26/11 accused and take him into their custody for further investigation. The 64-year-old is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under NIA custody after being extradited from the US earlier this year.
Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key operative of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), played a crucial role in enabling David Headley to obtain travel documents and carry out recce of the targets in Mumbai. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) 2011 chargesheet against Rana named him alongside David Headley and six others as co-conspirators in the planning and execution of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
The charges were framed based on the statements from 134 witnesses, 210 documents, and 106 emails. Among them is a chilling email from Headley’s wife, who congratulated him on his ‘graduation’ and admitted to having ‘watched the show all day’, referring to televised coverage of the attacks. NIA probe revealed that Tahawwur Rana and David Headley frequently coordinated in the lead-up to the massacre in Mumbai, with several emails exchanged between the two before the execution of the deadly plot.
The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana was also linked to a conspiracy that was hatched to target New Delhi in a manner similar to the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh in April noted that the conspiracy involving Rana was not limited to India but had international ramifications. According to the 12-page court order, several cities including the national capital, were identified as targets akin to 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Published 7 July 2025 at 13:00 IST