BIG BREAKING: Tahawwur Rana Admits 26/11 Mumbai Attack Carried At Behest Of ISI

In a major breakthrough in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack probe, sources revealed that Tahawwur Hussain Rana, has confessed that the deadly attacks were carried out ‘at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI’. Rana, currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), made the stunning revelations during his interrogation by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

One of the key 26/11 attack conspirators has also admitted that he was a trusted agent of Pakistan Army and was in Mumbai during terror attacks.

Explosive Admissions by Tahawwur Rana

Present in Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks and actively involved in the planning

Operated as a trusted agent of the Pakistan Army

ISI was directly involved in the execution of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

He visited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) before the attack - one of the main terror targets

Trained multiple times with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) alongside David Headley

Described LeT as a terror and spy arm of Pakistan

Mumbai Police Set to Arrest Tahawwur Rana

As per the sources, following the detailed crucial confession of Tahawwur Rana, the Mumbai Police are preparing to formally arrest the key 26/11 accused and take him into their custody for further investigation. The 64-year-old is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under NIA custody after being extradited from the US earlier this year.

Charges Against Tahawwur Rana

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key operative of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), played a crucial role in enabling David Headley to obtain travel documents and carry out recce of the targets in Mumbai. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) 2011 chargesheet against Rana named him alongside David Headley and six others as co-conspirators in the planning and execution of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The charges were framed based on the statements from 134 witnesses, 210 documents, and 106 emails. Among them is a chilling email from Headley’s wife, who congratulated him on his ‘graduation’ and admitted to having ‘watched the show all day’, referring to televised coverage of the attacks. NIA probe revealed that Tahawwur Rana and David Headley frequently coordinated in the lead-up to the massacre in Mumbai, with several emails exchanged between the two before the execution of the deadly plot.

Tahawwur Rana Also Wanted To Bomb Delhi

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana was also linked to a conspiracy that was hatched to target New Delhi in a manner similar to the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.