Big Breakthrough: Pakistan Army’s Dirty Hand In Pahalgam Terror Attack Exposed, Ex-SSG Para Commando Hashim Musa Led Massacre

In a major breakthrough, Pakistani terrorist Hashim Musa, who was a former Pakistan Special Service Group (SSG) para commando, has been identified as one of the key masterminds behind the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley on April 22.

According to the top intelligence sources, Musa shifted from being a Pakistan Army para commando to an operative of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and led the planning and execution of the bloodbath on Indian soil. His role has once again exposed the direct involvement of the Pakistani Army in sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

The findings have come at a crucial time as India continues get international support in holding Islamabad accountable for sponsoring and exporting terrorism across its borders.

Pak Army Link Established

Musa received specialised training with Pakistan’s Special Service Group and after leaving the active military service, he joined Lashkar-e-Taiba and was specifically tasked with targeting non-local civilians, including Indian and foreign tourists, as well as security forces stationed in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per sources, the investigative agencies have also established Hashim Musa's critical role in previous terror incidents - including the October 2024 attacks at Gagangir (Ganderbal) and Buta Pathri (Baramulla), where two Indian Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed.

The involvement Pakistani Special Forces Commando in the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam was confirmed through the interrogation of 15 Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

ISI’s Big Terror Plot Exposed