‘Big Liar’ or Mastermind? Chinnayya’s Secret Phone Records May Expose Powerful Names in Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case

New Delhi: In a new twist to the sensational Dharmasthala mass burial case, investigators are now focusing on the digital trail of the masked man, C.N. Chinnayya. A thorough examination of his cell phone has been initiated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had previously detained him after discovering his involvement in the conspiracy.

Officials claim that the device might include important leads, such as a list of powerful connections who were in close contact with him. In order to map out the network that allegedly supported his actions, call logs from the previous year are being retrieved.

The investigation has expanded further, with the SIT conducting searches at Mahesh Shetty Timarodi's home, where Chinnayya has remained for 44 days since July 10.

He had been given a separate room in the house, perhaps at the request of some activists who believed that he would be safer there because of outside dangers. The SIT has searched Mahesh Shetty's and his brother's homes, performed spot checks at various places where Chinnayya is suspected of holding covert meetings and interviews, and carefully examined this room.

Sources confirmed that the SIT is considering issuing a notice to Mahesh Shetty for harboring Chinnayya, even as investigators work to piece together his hidden relationships and support structure.

Earlier, in a remarkable move, Chinnayya admitted to the SIT that he was not operating alone. He said that a whole team had been planning the conspiracy for more than a year and stated that money was his primary goal. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed his detention but declined to provide further details, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing inquiry.

Meanwhile, Chinnayya's first wife called him a "big liar," accusing him of past injustices to her and now to the sacred town of Dharmasthala. "He must be punished," she insisted.