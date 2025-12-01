Big Relief for Commuters: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Opens For Trial Run, Set to Halve Travel Time

New Delhi: In a major boost for commuters travelling between the national capital and Uttarakhand, the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway opened for a trial run on Monday, marking a significant step towards seamless, high-speed connectivity across the northern region.

Once fully operational, the expressway, spanning 210 km across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is expected to reduce the Delhi-Dehradun travel time from the usual 6 to 6.5 hours to just 2 to 2.5 hours, dramatically easing long-standing congestion on the route.

Early users welcomed the development. Lokesh, a motorcyclist who participated in the trial run, said the expressway would be a “lifesaver” for daily and seasonal travellers.

“Today it has been opened for a trial run. This will help us because it will save us from traffic jams. It will save time. We hope the government inaugurates it soon and hands it over to the public,” he told ANI.

Officials said that a 32-km stretch of the expressway is nearly ready and likely to be inaugurated either in the last week of December or the first week of January, further enhancing connectivity to the hill state ahead of the New Year travel rush.

The opening comes as the Centre steps up focus on infrastructure expansion. Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 11th Pre-Budget Consultation with experts from the infrastructure and energy sectors, as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27.

Top officials from the Ministries of Power, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Road Transport and Highways, along with the Chairman of the Railway Board and the Chief Economic Adviser, attended the meeting.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the interaction aimed at aligning upcoming Budget priorities with ongoing national connectivity and energy projects, including major highways such as the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, that are expected to significantly enhance regional mobility and economic activity.