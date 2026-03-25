Big Relief For Spiritual Leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR In Land Encroachment Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court of Wednesday quashed the FIR against spiritual leader and Art of Living Foundation Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an alleged case of land encroachment in Bengaluru. The FIR had been registered by state body Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF).

According to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2023, some structures were allegedly built on government land in Kaggalipura village, Uttarahalli Hobli and Bengaluru South Taluk. The PIL, which mentioned Sri Sri Ravi Shankar along with other individuals, sought the demolition of the alleged illegal structures.

The spiritual leader has always maintained that he does not own any of the lands mentioned in the PIL. The litigation was subsequently quashed in 2023.

However, later the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) registered an FIR under Section 192A (Offences and Penalties) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, against individuals, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, over land encroachment in Kaggalipura village.

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