Big Relief For Udhayanidhi: Madras HC Orders Stalin Jr's Same-Day Release After Questioning In Trisha Row

The Madras High Court asked the police to release Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday, who was arrested today, after questioning over his alleged remarks about actor Trisha.

Additionally, the High Court ordered the state assembly's Leader of the Opposition to assist the investigation as needed.

According to sources, as soon as police came to Udhayanidhi's Neelankarai home to question him about his comments made at a protest meeting on the Cauvery issue in Thanjavur, an anticipatory bail appeal was filed.

Nevertheless, the DMK leader was later detained and sent to Thanjavur for interrogation.

Advertisement

Udhayanidhi was brought to Thanjavur, but the police do not want to remand him to judicial custody, according to Advocate General Vijay Narayan, who was representing the Thanjavur police in court.

Advertisement