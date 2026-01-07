Big Republic Fadnavis Interview Impact: CM Orders Break of Alliance With Congress in Ambernath and AIMIM in Akot

New Delhi: The political tremors from Republic’s explosive interview with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were felt almost instantly. Minutes after facing Arnab Goswami’s straight questions on alliances, Fadnavis picked up the phone and issued orders that could reshape local equations directing the break of BJP’s alliance with Congress in Ambernath and snapping ties with AIMIM in Akot.

During the interview, Arnab Goswami pressed Fadnavis on the controversial alliance, questioning how the BJP could enter into a tactical understanding with Congress despite its national stance of opposing the party. Fadnavis responded bluntly: “It should not happen at all.”

Expanding on the situation in Ambernath, Fadnavis explained: “As far as I am aware of Ambernath, we were having an alliance with the nationalists. And we were also talking to Shiv Sena... Because BJP and Shiv Sena are the number one and number two parties there. Our Chief Minister has chosen them. Their people have also chosen them. But if the local people have made an alliance with Congress in this way, then I call it wrong. This should not happen.”

The Chief Minister stressed that he would personally question this alliance. When asked if he would accept a local‑level understanding between Congress and BJP, he was categorical: “No, I will not accept it.”

Arnab further pressed him on how such an alliance could have taken shape. Fadnavis explained the dynamics of local politics: “See, these are small cities. Here, decisions are made at the local level many times. We don’t get all the decisions. We get big decisions. Sometimes, we don’t get small decisions. Sometimes, what is local convenience? For example, our friend’s party’s leader and our party’s leader, sometimes they have so much enmity, that they don’t want to let him sit, so he takes someone else. But this is wrong. This should not happen.”

The developments in Ambernath have stirred Maharashtra politics. An unexpected realignment in the Ambernath Municipal Council saw the BJP join hands with Congress to secure power, sidelining the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The move raised eyebrows given the BJP’s national positioning as a champion of a “Congress‑free India.”

