Republic Exclusive: Devendra Fadnavis Calls Uddhav Thackeray’s Betrayal the Biggest Shock of His Life | Interview with Arnab

New Delhi: In an unfiltered and explosive conversation with Republic’s Editor‑in‑Chief Arnab Goswami, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis broke his silence on the toughest phase of his political career. Speaking candidly, Fadnavis described Uddhav Thackeray’s betrayal as the “biggest shock” of his life, while also addressing questions on Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, and the future of the Mahayuti alliance.

“Uddhav backstabbing was a shock to me,” Fadnavis said. “Uddhav breaching our trust was a moment of awakening for me. It was my strategic mistake to trust Uddhav and Sharad Pawar. They went to the ends of the earth to try to frame me.” He admitted the episode had changed him: “I am more mature today than I was before getting backstabbed.” Stressing his philosophy, he added: “‘Politics is my side business, governance is my main gig.’”

Arnab pressed him on Ajit Pawar’s role in the alliance. “Is Ajit Pawar in or out of Mahayuti?” Goswami asked directly. Fadnavis responded firmly: “Ajit Pawar has no real power in Mumbai. Don’t over‑read the equations and ongoings in the local polls.” Arnab highlighted Ajit Pawar as a “total misfit in ideological terms in Mahayuti,” a point Fadnavis did not contest, but he insisted the alliance remains intact.

On reports of a rift with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis clarified: “Shinde did not boycott my cabinet meet. Shinde dialled and said he’s unwell for the cabinet meet. We had resolved everything.”

Turning to the larger question of Mahayuti’s stability, Fadnavis conceded: “There were issues, now all resolved. Issues do crop up, but we work through them.” Arnab asked if the upcoming BMC polls would be a referendum on him. Fadnavis replied: “Surely, BMC will be an acknowledgment of our governance.”

On calls to remove him, Fadnavis was blunt: “No governance can happen in fractured mandate. My party has poured in belief into me. There’s always pressure because of the faith my party has put in me.”

