Crackdown on 'Anti-nationals' in Assam After Pahalgam Terror Attack, 81 'Pakistan Sympathisers' Arrested So Far

In a major crackdown on "anti-national" elements, two more "pro-Pakistani sympathisers" have been apprehended in Assam. This brings the total number of such arrests to 81 following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on his X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the two accused were arrested from the Sonitpur and Kamrup districts of Assam, respectively.

"81 anti-nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pakistan... Our systems are constantly tracking anti-national posts on social media and taking action," he wrote.

Sarma had earlier vowed to track down all individuals showing support for Pakistan in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

On May 2, he warned of stern action against anyone raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in the state or engaging in "anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities."

He made it clear that no traitor would be spared. He also noted that while the National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against some of those arrested for suspected pro-Pakistan activities, it would not apply to all.

As part of this crackdown, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam terror attack. After being granted bail, he was again charged under the NSA.