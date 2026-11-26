New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Punjab Government's investigation into the alleged cheating and paper leak in the Pharmacy Officer recruitment examination, indicating that the case could be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the state fails to provide a satisfactory response.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the High Court questioned the manner in which the investigation had been conducted and raised concerns over several accused persons remaining absconding. The court also considered whether the entire recruitment examination should be cancelled and conducted afresh in view of the allegations of organised cheating.

The CBI, appearing before the court, expressed its readiness to take over the investigation if directed. Meanwhile, the Punjab Government sought three days' time to consult the authorities and submit its final response on the matter.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 30. The Punjab Government's response is expected to play a crucial role in determining whether the investigation will be handed over to the central agency.

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The case concerns the Pharmacy Officer recruitment examination conducted on July 19 by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, for 454 posts in Punjab.

According to the details placed before the court, 27 candidates were caught allegedly using high-tech Bluetooth-enabled devices to cheat during the examination. The alleged malpractice has raised questions over the integrity of the examination and the subsequent investigation by the Punjab Police.

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Counsel for the petitioners, Anil Mehta, told the court that certain individuals apprehended on the day of the examination were initially released and subsequently named as accused following public criticism. He also pointed to the Punjab Government's status report, which acknowledged that cheating had taken place using electronic devices.

According to the petitioners, 37 electronic devices were seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. They have questioned the scope of the state police investigation and alleged that the cheating involved an organised inter-state network.

The petitioners have also raised concerns over the manner in which the role of individuals involved in conducting the examination was examined during the investigation.

The Punjab Government has maintained that there was no conventional question paper leak and that the police had busted an organised cheating racket involving electronic devices. The distinction between an alleged paper leak and organised cheating has remained a major point of contention in the case.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the selection process for the 454 Pharmacy Officer posts while examining allegations that answers were being supplied to candidates through digital and electronic devices during the examination.

With the CBI now expressing its willingness to take over the probe, the High Court is expected to consider the Punjab Government's response at the next hearing. The court's observations on the possibility of cancelling the examination and conducting a fresh test have also brought the recruitment process under further scrutiny.