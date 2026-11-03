Big Setback for Omar Abdullah as Aga Ruhullah Mehdi Resigns as Srinagar MP, Quits JKNC

Budgam: Outgoing Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday officially announced his resignation from his parliamentary seat and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party.

The announcement was made on his father's 26th death anniversary, drawing a massive gathering of supporters who assembled at Behesht-e-Zehra Park in Budgam.

The development comes as Mehdi alleged that JKNC failed to fulfil or even act upon their poll promises, pushing the escalating tensions within the party out in the open amid speculation of a rift.

Addressing reporters regarding the date and the reasons behind his exit, a local from Wahipora emphasised that his decision stems from unfulfilled public commitments rather than personal grievances.

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“We have come because Aga Sahib called us to gather here at Behisht-e-Zehra Park in Budgam today. We have heard that Aga Sahib is going to make a major decision in his life. Whatever that will be, it will be made public shortly in front of everyone,” a local from Wahipora told ANI.

The local explicitly distanced himself from any behind-the-scenes political judgement and maintained that Mehdi's choice to step down is anchored entirely in principles and accountability to the electorate.

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He said, “When it comes to leadership, a leader's perspective is far higher than ours. I cannot say whether the decision is right or wrong, but it will be right because in the realm of politics, his stature is very high. We are ordinary people far below him; we cannot tell him that he made a mistake. Whatever he is doing, he is doing the right thing.”

Mehdi walked away from the highest house of the Indian Parliament and made such a huge sacrifice for our sake, the local from Wahipora stated, adding that whatever decision the Srinagar Lok Sabha MP takes, we stand with him.

“Why wouldn't we stand with him? He speaks for us. If he were speaking for his own personal interests, we would not support him.

But this man gave up a monthly salary of 3 to 3.5 lakh rupees, walked away from the highest house of parliament in India, and made such a huge sacrifice for our sake. Why would we step back? Whatever decision he takes, we stand with him,” he added.

The remarks come as Mehdi announced that he will resign from his parliamentary seat and the party on November 3.

He will address the people on the death anniversary of Aga Syed Mehdi at Behshit-e-Zehra Park, Budgam, on November 3, where he will formally act upon his resignation annoucement.