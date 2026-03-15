Big Shift In Bengal: Election Commission Trims 8-Phase Marathon to 2-Phase Sprint For 2026 Assembly Polls

Bengal election phases have been reduced from 8 to 2 | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has officially announced that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in just two phases, scheduled for April 23 and April 29.

This marks a significant departure from the 2021 elections, which were spread across a lengthy eight-phase schedule.

When questioned about the shift from eight phases down to two, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar explained that the decision followed extensive internal discussions.

He noted that the commission aimed to streamline the process to a level that ensures maximum convenience for all sthe voters involved.

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CEC Gyanesh added, "With regards to the West Bengal elections to be held in two phases instead of eight phases earlier, the Commission has held detailed deliberations and in its considered opinion, it was found necessary to reduce the number of phases and bring it down to an extent where it is convenient for everybody..."

When will results be declared?

Meanwhile, the results for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections will be declared on May 4, following the counting of votes.

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This crucial day will see results tallied simultaneously across all five poll-bound regions, including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Assembly Poll dates

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly polls for Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. As per the announcement, the assembly elections will commence from April 9.

Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9 in a single phase.

While in West Bengal, the first phase of voting is scheduled for April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29.

Tamil Nadu will hold its elections on April 23 in a single phase.

Counting of votes for all five states and UTs is scheduled for May 4.

Two-phases in West Bengal

While Bengal elections will be two-phased, the polls in the other states and Puducherry will be held in a single phase.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had on March 10 visited West Bengal to review poll preparedness in the state.