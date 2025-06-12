Big Twist In Honeymoon Murder Case, Raj Khushwaha And Not Sonam Named 'Mastermind' Behind Raja Raghuvanshi’s Killing

In a fresh twist to the Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, police has said that, contrary to the belief that Sonam was the main culprit who plotted her husband's murder, it is actually Raj, her alleged lover, who is the mastermind behind the crime.

Sonam just participated in Raj's plan, according to police.

Speaking to the media, SP East Khasi Hills Vivek Syiem said, “... The mastermind of this is Raj Kushwaha. Sonam played along with this plan... The three people involved are friend and one of them is Raj's cousin. It was not a contract killing. They did it as a favour for their friend... Since February, when they were in Indore, they were planning on how Sonam would disappear... When Raja and Sonam got married, they came to Kamakhya Devi Temple. The other four people also came here a few days before. They planned to eliminate Raja in Guwahati. Sonam made the plan to come to Shillong...”

For the longest time, Sonam was the prime accused in the case. But this new revelation has added another twist to the case.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and arrived in Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20. The couple went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village.