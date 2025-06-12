Big Twist In Honeymoon Murder Case, Raj Khushwaha And Not Sonam Named 'Mastermind' Behind Raja Raghuvanshi’s Killing

Updated 12 June 2025 at 22:07 IST
In a fresh twist to the Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, police has said that, contrary to the belief that Sonam was the main culprit who plotted her husband's murder, it is actually Raj, her alleged lover, who is the mastermind behind the crime.
Sonam just participated in Raj's plan, according to police.
Speaking to the media, SP East Khasi Hills Vivek Syiem said, “... The mastermind of this is Raj Kushwaha. Sonam played along with this plan... The three people involved are friend and one of them is Raj's cousin. It was not a contract killing. They did it as a favour for their friend... Since February, when they were in Indore, they were planning on how Sonam would disappear... When Raja and Sonam got married, they came to Kamakhya Devi Temple. The other four people also came here a few days before. They planned to eliminate Raja in Guwahati. Sonam made the plan to come to Shillong...”
For the longest time, Sonam was the prime accused in the case. But this new revelation has added another twist to the case.
Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and arrived in Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20. The couple went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village.
Later, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya on June 2. A manhunt was then launched to locate his missing wife, Sonam. As the investigation progressed, suspicions grew around Sonam, and police later uncovered that she was the alleged mastermind behind the murder. She had reportedly conspired with her alleged boyfriend and hired three individuals to carry out Raja’s assassination. Sonam had surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 9 after going missing for several days.
Published 12 June 2025 at 22:07 IST