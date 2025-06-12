Why Did Sonam Want Husband Raja Raghuvanshi To Visit Kamakhya Temple? | Honeymoon Murder Case

As fresh details emerge in the Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, a surprising new revelation has come to light. It is a condition set by Sonam Raghuvanshi in their marriage. According to investigators, Sonam had told her husband that she would only consummate their marriage after they made an offering at the Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati.

Investigators stated that Raja had planned their honeymoon trip to Guwahati to oblige Sonam's condition.

Raja had also disclosed the reason behind their visit to the Kamakhya Devi temple to his close friend Akash.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Raja’s friend Akash Sharma said, "I last spoke to him around the 18th or 19th. He told me they were going to visit Kamakhya Devi. I suggested they go to Manali or Goa instead, but he said it was Sonam’s plan to visit the temple because she had taken a 'mannat' (a vow) that the marriage would not be consummated before the temple visit. So, they didn’t go to Goa or Manali."

"They went to Kamakhya Devi Temple and had a plan to return from there. But they went to Shillong as that was part of the conspiracy hatched by the accused," added Akash.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and arrived in Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20. The couple went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village.