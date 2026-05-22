Big Twist In Twisha Sharma Case: SG Tushar Mehta Leads MP Govt Push To Cancel Giri Bala’s Bail

In a massive development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the country’s top law officer, Tushar Mehta, has entered the legal battle surrounding former judge Giri Bala Singh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday mentioned the matter before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, following which the hearing was scheduled for 2.30 PM.

In a significant signal of the seriousness with which the Madhya Pradesh government is now pursuing the case, the Solicitor General is set to appear on behalf of the state to seek cancellation of Giri Bala Singh’s anticipatory bail.

The matter is expected to be heard before Justice K Ravindran.

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Centre’s Top Legal Firepower In Bail Cancellation Battle

The appearance of the Solicitor General marks a major escalation in the case that has already triggered nationwide outrage over allegations of dowry harassment, possible evidence tampering and abuse of influence.

According to sources, the Madhya Pradesh government will strongly press for cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giri Bala Singh by a Bhopal sessions court.

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The state will be represented jointly by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Madhya Pradesh Advocate General Prashant Singh.

The hearing assumes significance because investigators have repeatedly alleged that Giri Bala Singh has failed to cooperate with the ongoing probe despite multiple notices issued by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Three Crucial Hearings In High Court Today

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is scheduled to hear three major matters related to the Twisha Sharma case on Friday.

1. Bail Cancellation Plea Against Giri Bala Singh

Justice K Ravindran will hear the Madhya Pradesh government’s plea seeking cancellation of Giri Bala’s anticipatory bail at 2.30 PM.

The state is expected to argue that Singh violated bail conditions by allegedly evading investigators and failing to record her statement despite repeated notices.

The SIT had recently issued a third and final notice to her, warning that investigators would move court if she continued to remain non-cooperative.

2. Samarth Singh’s Anticipatory Bail Matter

The same Bench will also hear proceedings connected to the anticipatory bail petition filed by Samarth Singh, Twisha Sharma’s husband, who has been absconding since the FIR was registered.

Police have already issued a Lookout Circular against him and announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Twisha’s family has strongly opposed any relief for Samarth Singh, accusing him of cruelty, dowry harassment and abandoning the investigation.

3. Plea Seeking Second Postmortem

Separately, Justice Bhatti is scheduled to hear a petition demanding a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma at 12.30 PM.

The demand stems from persistent questions raised by Twisha’s family regarding the circumstances surrounding her death and alleged inconsistencies in the initial forensic findings.

Republic Relentlessly Tracks Every Twist

Republic has been relentlessly covering the Twisha Sharma case from the very beginning, consistently raising questions over alleged procedural lapses, suspicious call records, CCTV discrepancies and the role of influential connections in the investigation.

The channel had earlier accessed explosive call logs allegedly showing that Giri Bala contacted over 40 influential individuals, including judges, ministry-linked persons and officials, shortly after Twisha’s death.

Republic also reported on the CCTV timestamp controversy after a purported final video of Twisha surfaced carrying a May 10 timestamp, despite her death occurring on May 12.

The developments intensified scrutiny on the former judge and led to mounting demands for an independent and transparent probe.

What Is The Twisha Sharma Case?

Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident and former model-turned-actor, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s upscale Katara Hills locality on May 12.

Following her death, her family accused her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giri Bala Singh of severe dowry harassment, mental cruelty and foul play.

Police subsequently registered an FIR under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While Giri Bala Singh secured anticipatory bail on May 15 after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000, Samarth Singh has remained untraceable since the registration of the FIR.

The controversy deepened after allegations surfaced that Giri Bala had contacted several influential people immediately after the incident and may have attempted to influence the course of the investigation.

Twisha’s family has also accused Twisha’s in-laws of tampering with CCTV evidence and withholding crucial information.