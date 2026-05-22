‘Why Am I Being Treated Like A Terrorist?’: Giri Bala Grilled Over Call Logs, CCTV Row As SIT Tightens Noose In Twisha Sharma Death Case

The controversy surrounding the mysterious death of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma deepened further on Friday after former judge and accused mother-in-law Giri Bala Singh was confronted over explosive call records, CCTV discrepancies and allegations of non-cooperation in the ongoing probe.

The confrontation comes amid escalating pressure from the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has already issued a third and final notice to Giri Bala Singh, warning that investigators may move court seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail if she continues to evade questioning.

Speaking to Republic, Giri Bala denied allegations of non-cooperation and claimed that she had only recently received police communication.

“I received the first notice via WhatsApp yesterday. The police are lying,” she said, adding that she would appear before investigators later in the day with her lawyer to record her statement.

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Her remarks come after the Bhopal Police said multiple attempts to serve notices at her Katara Hills residence had failed because she was allegedly “missing” from the house where Twisha Sharma was found hanging on May 12.

‘Why Am I Being Treated Like A Terrorist?’

During the questioning, Giri Bala appeared visibly agitated and claimed she was being unfairly targeted.

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“I feel like I am being attacked in my own city. Why am I being treated like a terrorist?” she asked.

She also stated that she had “no problem with CBI intervention” in the case and denied having close links with police officials or senior officers.

“I have no idea who the DG is. I do not have any close contact with any police officer,” she said, while responding to allegations that she had reached out to influential people after Twisha’s death.

46 Calls To Influential People Raise Questions

One of the most contentious aspects of the case remains the alleged phone call trail that emerged after Twisha’s death.

According to inputs accessed by Republic, Giri Bala allegedly contacted over 40 influential individuals, including judges, ministry-linked persons and senior officials, shortly after the incident.

When questioned about the calls, she defended herself by saying condolences naturally came from people within her social circle.

“Naturally, calls will come in to offer condolences. It is people from my own social circle who would be calling,” she said.

However, Twisha’s family has alleged that the calls point towards an attempt to influence or shield the investigation.

Earlier, call logs accessed by Republic reportedly showed that Giri Bala had dialled a district judge nine times in a single day. The records also allegedly showed calls to CCTV operators and an IPS officer linked to the Lokayukta department.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing Twisha’s family, had earlier claimed that despite making dozens of calls to influential figures, Giri Bala did not contact the victim’s family even once after the death.

CCTV Footage Under Scanner

Another major flashpoint in the case is the CCTV footage controversy.

Giri Bala was questioned over allegations that CCTV footage from the residence had discrepancies in timestamps and possible tampering.

Responding to the allegations, she said, “We also wanted to see what happened in our house.”

She further defended the CCTV irregularities, saying footage was not “updated” because no one could have predicted such an incident.

“The CCTV footage was not updated because, typically, people do not have foreknowledge that such an incident is going to occur,” she said.

The controversy erupted after a video allegedly showing Twisha surfaced with a timestamp dated May 10, even though her death occurred on May 12.

While police reportedly termed it a “technical glitch”, Twisha’s family has alleged the footage may have been recorded two days earlier, raising suspicion about the timeline of events.

Silence Over Samarth Singh’s Whereabouts

Giri Bala also faced questions over the whereabouts of her son and Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, who has been absconding since the FIR was registered.

When asked why Samarth was “on the run”, Giri Bala refused to elaborate. “He is an adult,” she said briefly.

Police have already issued a Lookout Circular against Samarth and announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The FIR against him includes charges under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Republic Team ‘Pushed’ During Questioning

The situation also turned chaotic outside Giri Bala’s residence when the Republic team was questioning the former judge.

Samarth Singh’s elder brother Siddharth allegedly behaved aggressively with the media crew, tried to switch off the camera and shoved a reporter while Giri Bala was being questioned.

SIT May Seek Bail Cancellation

The latest developments come as the SIT intensifies its probe into allegations of dowry harassment, mental cruelty and possible evidence tampering.

Giri Bala had secured anticipatory bail on May 15 after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000. However, investigators now claim she has failed to comply with the conditions of the relief by not cooperating with questioning.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar recently confirmed that if Giri Bala continues to avoid investigators, the police will approach the sessions court seeking cancellation of her bail.

Simultaneously, Twisha’s family has moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking cancellation of her bail on grounds of alleged evidence tampering and non-cooperation.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also initiated an administrative review into whether Giri Bala can continue as chairperson of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission while facing criminal proceedings.

What Happened On May 12?

Twisha Sharma, a former model and aspiring actor originally from Noida, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills locality on May 12.

Her family subsequently accused her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giri Bala Singh of dowry harassment, mental torture and foul play, leading to the registration of a criminal case.