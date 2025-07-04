Big Twist! No Clean Chit In Disha Salian Death Case, Says Maharashtra Minister After Family's News Conference

New Delhi: A big twist has come in Disha Salian death case after Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Satish Salian, claimed to possess video evidence that could potentially prove the involvement of key accused in the court.

During a press conference on Thursday, July 3, Advocate Nilesh Ojha made shocking claims to have firm video proof to prove the culprit guilty in a court of law in the upcoming hearing in the Disha Salian death case.

Ojha levied new allegations and raised serious questions about the investigation, suggesting possible lapses and cover-ups by authorities.

The closure report filed in the Disha Salian death case earlier was recalled, and the case was reopened in December 2023 after recording fresh statements.

No Clean Chit In Disha Salian Death Case

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai has said that no clean chit has been issued to anyone in the ongoing investigation into the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, countering earlier reports that suggested closure.

Speaking to media on Thursday, July 3, Desai said, “The final report in the Disha Salian case is yet to come. I had a discussion with the state Home Minister... interim findings have been submitted in the court. No clean chit has been given to anyone in interim findings. There is no question of giving clean chit to anyone till the final report comes. Investigation is ongoing.”

During a press conference by Disha’s family earlier, her father, Satish Salian, reiterated allegations of rape and murder and demanded a CBI probe.

The court is yet to decide on Satish Salian’s plea for a CBI investigation, and political leaders continue to trade accusations, with some demanding a fresh probe in this case.