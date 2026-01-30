Big Update for Delhi Metro Travellers: Central Secretariat Set to Become Triple Interchange Hub

New Delhi: The Central Secretariat Metro Station, with the approval of Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) corridors, is set to emerge as a major multi-line transit hub, significantly strengthening metro connectivity across the National Capital Region.

This addition will transform the station into a triple interchange, linking the Yellow Line, Violet Line, and the Magenta Line (Central Vista Corridor from R.K. Ashram Marg – Indraprastha) extension at a single point.

At present, the Central Secretariat functions as a crucial interchange between the Yellow Line and the Violet Line. Situated in Central Delhi, the station serves thousands of daily commuters, particularly office-goers, as they use this vital metro station. Its location makes it one of the busiest and most strategically important stations on the Delhi Metro network.

Direct access to Kartavya Bhawans

The new connectivity is expected to provide direct metro access to the Kartavya Bhawans and surrounding government complexes. This will ensure doorstep connectivity for 60,000 office goers and 2 lakh visitors, reducing dependence on road-based transport, leading to reduced pollution, less usage of fossil fuels and easing congestion in the Central Vista area.

It marks a significant step towards deeper network integration, as this move is aimed at improving accessibility, easing passenger movement, and strengthening public transport infrastructure in the capital. Currently, there are 29 interchange metro stations in the DMRC network. After completion of Phase 4, the total number of interchange stations will be 43, and with Phase 5(A), the number of interchanges will increase to 46.

