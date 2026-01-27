Delhi Metro Announces Golden Line Extension From Tughlakabad To Kalindi Kunj

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced an extension of its Golden Line with a new corridor aimed at strengthening connectivity across South and Southeast Delhi. The proposed stretch is expected to improve travel speed and ease congestion across key residential and transit zones.

In a post on X, DMRC said, “Keeping in mind the growing travel needs of South Delhi, the Delhi Metro is expanding its Golden Line with an elevated extension. This 3.9-kilometre corridor, stretching from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, will provide better connectivity to the areas situated along the Yamuna Riverfront. This new route will not only make journeys faster and more convenient but will also reduce road traffic while further balancing the city’s transportation system.”

According to officials, the Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj corridor will span 3.9 km and will be fully elevated, enabling uninterrupted metro operations along the route. The extension is part of DMRC’s plan to cater to rising commuter demand in the southern parts of the capital city.

The corridor will have four stations: Tughlakabad, Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar, and Kalindi Kunj, providing metro access to nearby residential zones, commercial pockets, and transit hubs. The stations are expected to improve connectivity for daily commuters who currently rely heavily on modes of public transport.

A key feature of the extension is its direct link to the Yamuna riverfront, particularly near Kalindi Kunj. The connectivity is likely to improve access to adjoining areas while reducing pressure on arterial roads, contributing to smoother traffic movement.

The Golden Line extension is expected to reduce travel time, lower road congestion, and promote environmentally friendly public transport in South and Southeast Delhi. Once operational, the new corridor will mark another significant addition to the Delhi Metro network, enhancing speed, convenience, and overall commuter experience across the region.