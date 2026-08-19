'Big Victory For All Of Us': Jharkhand Student Leader Ravindra Paswan Announces Postponement of Protest

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Student leader Ravindra Paswan on Wednesday hailed the 26 day student protests in Ranchi and said that the Jharkhand government had to accept several demands raised by students. He called the cancellation of 22 examinations a "big victory" for students and the youth of the state.

"This is the 26th day of our protest. Due to the students' protest, the state government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren had to accept our demands," Paswan said.

Paswan said the students' movement had been driven by three key demands -- cancel, investigate and reform. He said most of these demands had been considered by the state government following sustained pressure from students and young people.

"Our three demands were -- cancel, investigate and reform. Most of our demands have been considered by the government," he said.

He credited students and youth across Jharkhand for the outcome, saying the cancellation of the examinations was a result of their collective struggle.

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"I want to give credit for the cancellation of the exams to all the students and youth of Jharkhand. You people protested with discipline and put forth your demands," Paswan said.

The government has cancelled 22 examinations following the protests. He described the development as a major achievement for the student movement.

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"We have got 22 exams cancelled by the government. This is a big victory for all of us," he said.

The student leader said the protests had remained disciplined while continuing to put pressure on the government to act on their concerns. He thanked students and youth who participated in the movement and credited their sustained efforts for the government's response.

Paswan said the government's decision to consider most of the demands represented an outcome of the students' sustained struggle. He maintained that the movement had forced the government to respond to the concerns raised by students.

The student leader's remarks came as protesters highlighted the cancellation of 22 examinations as one of the key outcomes of their movement.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.