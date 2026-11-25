New Delhi: BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday accused the INDIA bloc and the Tamil Nadu government of not complying with the Supreme Court's order for the one-time ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed hilltop Deepathoon stone pillar on Thirupparankundram Hill in Madurai.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi said, “Today, I want to draw your attention to what we consider the biggest constitutional contempt committed by the INDI alliance and the Tamil Nadu government. On the occasion of Kartik Purnima yesterday, the Tamil Nadu government did not comply with the Supreme Court's order allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam for just one day, subject to certain conditions. They have neither followed nor implemented the Supreme Court's judgement."

He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "always displaying" the Constitution book but not following the Supreme Court's order. "I want to ask the INDI alliance, the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi: you always try to put the Constitution in your pocket, and now you are not ready to uphold the judgement given by the Supreme Court, which is the custodian of the Constitution. I think this is the biggest and dastardly example of contempt against the Constitution by the so-called self-proclaimed Pioneers of the constitutional defence," he said.

Slamming the detentions made on the day, he also asked if the TVK government would commit the same act during Eid festivities by arresting clerics. "Nothing exemplifies my temper more than the episode that involved the arrest of Jain Saraswati Dev Shankaracharya of Kanchi. Would the state machinery dare to arrest a Muslim cleric during Eid festivities? "Who has written this? Former President of India and Bharat Ratna and a very senior leader of the Congress Party, Pranab Mukherjee, in his book... This utter contempt for the court is motivated by the INDI alliance’s malicious design to eradicate Sanatan Dharma—a goal reflected in conferences currently being held in Tamil Nadu—which is orchestrated and linked to an international, nefarious plot to dismantle global Hindutva," he said.

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Trivedi further described Karthigai Deepam as an important occasion for Hindu culture and religion and alleged that the controversy was part of an attempt to undermine Sanatan Dharma. “Eradication of Sanatan Dharma is motivated by the evil intention of the INDIA alliance,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with the Shah Bano case, Trivedi said the controversy could become another such episode involving the Congress and its allies. “It will be another Shah Bano event of the Congress alliance,” he said. He also questioned the INDIA bloc's understanding of secularism, alleging that Hindu religious sentiments were being hurt despite political leaders raising the issue only briefly.

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Earlier today, multiple organisations held protests at several places in Tamil Nadu over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar in Thiruparankundram, despite the Supreme Court's interim order, with protesters blocking roads and demanding that the state government comply with the court's directions.

In Ramanathapuram, members of the Hindu Front staged a protest against the state government, accusing it of not implementing the Supreme Court's order. Kenikarai police, who were deployed for security, detained those involved in the road blockade. In Pollachi, members of the Hindu Munnani staged a road blockade in the central part of the town on the occasion of the Maha Karthigai Deepam festival. Protesters said Hindu organisations, including Hindu Munnani, the BJP and the Vishva Hindu Parishad, had been continuously protesting since last year over the court orders and the lighting of the Deepam.