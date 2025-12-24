'Biggest Fugitives Of India': Lalit Modi With Vijay Mallya In London Birthday Bash Video

New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi took a dig at the Indian administration with a video post on Instagram with former liquor baron Vijay Mallya at the latter's birthday bash at London saying that they are the “two biggest fugitives of India.”

"We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India," Lalit Modi who was the founder and the first chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was heard saying in the Instagram video.

"Let me do something to break the internet down again. Something for you folks. Wat your heart out with envy," the photo caption read. Mallya was seen smiling along with his partner Pinki Lalwani in the video. He turned 70 on December 18, 2025.

"Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #vijaymallya Love u," Modi commented on the post.

Lalit Modi ran the popular tournament till 2010 ands also served as the Chairman of the Champions League from 2008 till 2010. He was the Vice President of the BCCI from 2005 till 2010. He was accused of misconduct and financial irregularities, and was subsequently banned for life in 2013. He is now residing in London.

Vijay Mallya is also a wanted fugitive economic offender in India who faces charges of fraud and money laundering in connection with loans to Kingfisher Airlines, whioch suspended operations in 2012 due to large-scale debts.

The video drew sharp criticism from several Instagram users.

"What a mockery they have made of Indian government," one of the comments read. "One gave IPL and the other kingfisher both giving India big revenues," another said in a sarcastic comment. “Do BHAI Dono TABAHI," another user commented.

The Bombay High Court recently asked Vijay Mallya when he intends to return to India. The court also stated that it will not hear his plea against the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act unless he first submits himself to the high court jurisdiction.

Earlier this month, Vijay Mallya had questioned the central government and public sector banks over what he described as inconsistent statements on the amounts recovered from him, and demanded the appointment of a retired judge to investigate the matter.

Mallya had claimed the government and banks were presenting conflicting figures in Parliament and to the public.

In a social media post, he had said, “How long will the GOI and PSU Banks hoodwink me and the public? Finance Minister says to Parliament that Rs 14,100 crores recovered from me. Banks say Rs 10,000 crores recovered. What about the difference of Rs 4,000 crores?”

In January 2019, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act declared Vijay Mallya a fugitive economic offender accusing him of defaulting on multiple loan repayments. Mallya left India in March 2016.