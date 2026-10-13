‘Biggest Red Flag’: Piyush Goyal Fires 10 Questions At Rahul Gandhi Over SIR, Vote Theft

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, branding the Congress leader the "biggest red flag" for his party and blaming him for its repeated electoral defeats. Goyal challenged the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha to answer 10 questions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission and allegations of vote theft, accusing Congress of double standards in its criticism of the poll body.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Goyal questioned why Gandhi had repeatedly accused the Election Commission of irregularities without submitting an affidavit to substantiate his claims. He also asked why Congress was opposing SIR despite several party leaders having previously called for the removal of duplicate and deceased voters from electoral rolls.

"I challenge Rahul Gandhi to answer these 10 questions. Several people consider Rahul Gandhi the biggest red flag because of whom the Congress is losing again and again. Youth calls bad omen, a red flag. Rahul Gandhi is the biggest red flag for Congress," Goyal said.

His remarks came amid escalating tensions between the opposition and the Election Commission, with INDIA bloc leaders challenging aspects of the SIR exercise in the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Goyal Questions Congress's Stand On SIR, Cites Party Leaders

Goyal questioned why Gandhi had not raised similar objections during SIR exercises in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He asked why Congress had not filed claims for the inclusion or exclusion of names during the revision process in these states.

The Union minister also cited statements by Congress leaders who had previously raised concerns about duplicate entries and deceased voters in electoral rolls. He referred to Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, CP Joshi and Ramesh Chennithala, arguing that their earlier positions contradicted the party's current opposition to SIR.

Advertisement

Goyal further cited remarks attributed to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Chennithala regarding the electoral revision exercise in Kerala. He claimed that removing duplicate and deceased voters had helped prevent electoral malpractice. He also referred to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's praise for the Election Commission's handling of the West Bengal elections.

Goyal said, “Ramesh Chennithala claimed that Congress won in Kerala because of the SIR, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the SIR.”

Questioning Congress's association with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Goyal said the party had previously criticised Banerjee over alleged electoral malpractices but was now joining her in questioning the poll body.

He accused the opposition of applying different standards to the Election Commission depending on election results, questioning why the same process was accepted when Congress won but challenged when it lost.

'Rahul Gandhi Is The Biggest Red Flag': Minister Attacks LoP

Goyal accused Gandhi of making allegations without sufficient evidence and argued that the Congress leader's approach was damaging the party's electoral prospects. He also questioned why Congress had not demanded the resignation of chief ministers in states where opposition parties were in power if it believed the Election Commission was not functioning properly.

The minister also criticized Gandhi and other opposition leaders about an event where a female journalist was reporting on their protest. Goyal said that the journalist, who was three months pregnant, was pushed during the protest even though she kept telling people around her about her condition.

"Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues misbehaved with a woman journalist who is 3 months pregnant. She was only covering their protest. I don't think the 140 crore people of the country or any journalist would ever forgive this," he said.

Goyal also said that Gandhi and Banerjee change their views on election matters based on the political situation. He asked the two leaders to stay steady and not point fingers at the SIR process or the Election Commission for their losses in the elections.

Goyal Invokes Ambedkar, Questions Opposition's Legal Approach

Goyal questioned why the opposition chose to hold street protests even though they are taking legal action against the SIR exercise. He said the courts should be able to look into the concerns brought up by the opposition.

Invoking Dr BR Ambedkar, Goyal said, “When constitutional methods are available, abandoning them is the grammar of anarchy.”

He also asked why Gandhi didn't provide proof of the supposed vote stealing to the Election Commission or the courts. Goyal mentioned the joint petition submitted by Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders from the INDIA bloc.He said the Supreme Court Registry pointed out 14 problems with the petition, including issues about paying the court fees.

Goyal said, “They are so stupid that they can't even file a petition properly. They have given the seats of the Parliament to such big, big legal lawyers in the Parliament. Even then, the petitions that are filed in the Supreme Court, there are 14 weaknesses, 14 defects, that the court has brought to the forefront. Even the court fee, even the court fee cannot be paid properly. Even in that, the money has been paid less.”

The petition was filed after opposition leaders, such as Gandhi, Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, and Banerjee, took part in a 'March for Democracy' in Delhi on Monday. The march came to a halt due to barricades on Bhagwan Dass Road, after which senior opposition leaders went towards the Supreme Court.