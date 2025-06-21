Bihar Achieves 100 Per Cent Electrification of Railway Tracks, Progresses Towards Net Zero Carbon Emissions

Patna: Bihar has achieved 100 Per Cent electrification of its railway tracks, fully electrifying its broad gauge railway network, not only enhancing the state’s infrastructure but also represents a crucial step in India’s mission to cut down carbon emissions and reach net-zero targets.

Recently, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the exciting news that every railway route in Bihar is now electrified. This accomplishment aligns with Indian Railways' larger goal of becoming a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030.

Since 2014, more than 3,000 km of tracks have been electrified, much faster than the progress made in previous decades. New railway lines are also being constructed at an impressive rate.

Railway Infrastructure Boost In Bihar

Bihar's railway expansion is fueled by Rs 86,000 crore, a huge amount allocated for 57 projects that are ongoing. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 98 stations are being upgraded, and significant work is already in progress at 85 of them. Key stations like Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Sitamarhi are undergoing remarkable transformations.

To enhance safety, the cutting-edge Kavach anti-collision system has been installed on over 1,700 km of tracks, with plans for further expansion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a new Vande Bharat Express from Bihar, adding to the excitement and highlighting the Centre’s commitment to improving connectivity in the region.

Currently, Bihar operates 12 Vande Bharat trains, linking 15 districts through 22 stations. Additionally, there’s an Amrit Bharat Express that connects Darbhanga to Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal, with stops across four districts.