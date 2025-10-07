Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Polls In 2 Phases With 100% Webcasting, Mobile Deposit Counters, And Enhanced Voter Verification

Patna: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, slated to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes set for November 14. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar revealed the details at a press conference, stressing the Commission's commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

The Bihar polls will witness a massive turnout, with 7.42 crore voters, including 3.92 crore men and 3.5 crore women, exercising their franchise across 243 assembly seats. Notably, 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters (above 85 years) will be participating in the electoral process. The Election Commission (EC) has taken several measures to facilitate smooth voting, including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in sensitive areas as a confidence-building measure.

The EC has stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. "If there is any fake news or misinformation on any medium or platform, it will be countered," Gyanesh Kumar said, underlining the Commission's focus on ensuring a level playing field for all candidates. The Commission has also announced that strict vigil will be maintained at all checkpoints to prevent the transaction of drugs, liquor, and cash.

The Chief Election Commissioner also outlined the Commission's efforts to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the electoral roll. "SIR (Special Intensive Revision) was done in a transparent manner. The SC directed the inclusion of the Aadhaar Card as the 12th document as proof of identification, but it will not serve as proof of citizenship," Kumar clarified. The Commission has published the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections following the completion of the SIR.

Voter-Friendly Measures

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, the Election Commission has introduced several voter-friendly measures to facilitate smooth voting. "Mobile phone deposit facility will be available at polling stations... Serial and part numbers will be displayed prominently for easier voter verification," the CEC announced. The Commission has also urged voters to check their names in the voter list, emphasising the importance of verifying one's electoral details.

The Bihar elections will also witness the presence of technology, with the EC implementing various digital measures to ensure transparency and accountability. "All critical events will be video-graphed," the Commission said, adding that district election officers will arrange sufficient numbers of video and digital cameras and camera teams for the purpose.

The Bihar Assembly elections are being keenly watched. Amidst the opposition parties' allegations, the Election Commission's efforts to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process are crucial in this context.