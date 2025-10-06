Result Of Misinformation On Social Media: SG Tushar Mehta Strongly Condemns Attempted Attack On CJI Gavai

New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta strongly condemned the brazen incident in which a lawyer attempted to hurl an object at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai while the latter was presiding over a case in the Supreme Court. Mehta firmly attributed the incident to the spread of misinformation on social media. The Solicitor General stated that the incident that took place on Monday in the Chief Justice's court was unfortunate and deserves condemnation.

"Today's incident in the Chief Justice's court is unfortunate and deserves condemnation. This is the result of misinformation in social media," Mehta said. He praised the CJI's magnanimity and composure, saying, "It is really heartening that the Chief Justice of India reacted with magnanimity and majesty of the highest court of the country. I only hope that this magnanimity is not treated by others as the weakness of the institution."

Mehta also underlined the CJI's respect for all religions, saying, “I have personally seen Chief Justice visiting religious places of all religions with full reverence. The Chief Justice has also clarified this position. It is not understood what promoted one miscreant to do what he did today. It appears to be an act of some attention seeker wanting cheap publicity.”

The incident occurred when a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl an object at CJI Gavai during court proceedings. The security personnel present in the courtroom immediately intervened and restrained the attacker, who was later identified as Rakesh Kishore. As he was being escorted out, the lawyer reportedly shouted, "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahegab Hindustan."

However, despite the disruption, CJI Gavai maintained his composure and continued with the proceedings, urging the lawyers present to focus on the cases at hand. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said calmly.

PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced the attempt to attack the Chief Justice of India within the Supreme Court premises, stating it has angered every Indian. PM Modi also spoke with CJI Gavai, commending his composure during the incident. "The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to the values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," PM Modi asserted.

Legal Fraternity Condemned Attack