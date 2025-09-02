Bihar Bandh on September 4: NDA Calls Shutdown Over Abuse Directed at PM Modi, Late Mother

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has announced a state-wide bandh on September 4 to protest against derogatory remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The abusive comments, allegedly made by a Congress-RJD supporter during a campaign event, were caught on video and have since gone viral on social media.

Addressing people via video conferencing after inaugurating the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, PM Modi strongly condemned the remarks. He said, “Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar… These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.”

NDA Women Leaders to Lead Protest March

In response, women leaders and workers of the NDA, including members from the BJP and JD(U), will hold a protest march across Bihar. The bandh call reflects the alliance’s anger over what they term as a deliberate attempt to insult the Prime Minister and disrespect women.

Opposition Criticised for “Disrespecting Bihar”