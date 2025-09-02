Updated 2 September 2025 at 17:36 IST
Bihar Bandh on September 4: NDA Calls Shutdown Over Abuse Directed at PM Modi, Late Mother
NDA calls Bihar bandh on Sept 4 after PM Modi condemns abusive remarks against him and his late mother, calling it an insult to all women.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has announced a state-wide bandh on September 4 to protest against derogatory remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The abusive comments, allegedly made by a Congress-RJD supporter during a campaign event, were caught on video and have since gone viral on social media.
Addressing people via video conferencing after inaugurating the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, PM Modi strongly condemned the remarks. He said, “Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar… These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.”
NDA Women Leaders to Lead Protest March
In response, women leaders and workers of the NDA, including members from the BJP and JD(U), will hold a protest march across Bihar. The bandh call reflects the alliance’s anger over what they term as a deliberate attempt to insult the Prime Minister and disrespect women.
Opposition Criticised for “Disrespecting Bihar”
The controversy erupted after Congress and RJD workers, led by a local Congress leader named Naushad, were seen on stage waving party flags and hurling abusive slogans against PM Modi. The BJP has further accused the opposition INDIA bloc of “disrespecting Bihar” by bringing in leaders from other states, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to campaign in the state ahead of the upcoming elections.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 17:36 IST