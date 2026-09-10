At Least 6 Injured as Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar's Hajipur

At least six people were injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Hajipur on Wednesday, triggering panic at the site and prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.

The incident took place while construction work was underway on the bridge. A section of the structure suddenly gave way, causing construction material and debris to fall. Several people present near the site were caught in the collapse and sustained injuries.

After the incident, rescue and emergency teams rushed to the site, clearing debris and assisting the injured. The injured were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The exact condition of those injured is yet to be ascertained.

Visuals from the incident site showed a portion of the unfinished bridge lying damaged, with debris scattered around the construction area. Locals and workers were also seen gathered near the site as rescue personnel carried out operations.

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Authorities are expected to assess the structural damage and determine what led to the collapse. Officials will also examine whether all required safety protocols were followed at the construction site.

The incident has raised concerns over construction safety and the quality of ongoing infrastructure work. Under-construction structures require strict adherence to safety standards, particularly when heavy construction materials and machinery are used on site.

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The cause of the collapse has not yet been officially established. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to ascertain whether the incident was caused by a structural defect, construction-related issue, or another factor.

The latest incident comes amid continued infrastructure development across Bihar, where several major road and bridge projects are currently underway.

Accidents involving construction sites have repeatedly highlighted the need for stringent safety measures and regular structural inspections.

Further details regarding the identities of the injured, the extent of the damage and the exact circumstances surrounding the collapse are awaited.

Authorities have also been urged to ensure that construction work at the site is carried out only after necessary safety checks are completed. Any lapses found during the investigation could lead to action against those responsible.