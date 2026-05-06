Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Likely To Take Oath Tomorrow

Patna: Bihar is all set to welcome former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son into the state government, as Nishant Kumar is all set to be inducted into the state cabinet on May 7. Patna's Gandhi Maidan is decked up for the crucial swearing-in ceremony for the newly expanded cabinet, where the JDU chief's successor will start his journey in governance.

Reports indicated that Nishant had agreed to join the Bihar government headed by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, following a late-night meeting with JDU leaders.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, also arrived in Patna for the big political shuffle, and held a meeting with other JDU leaders at Nitish Kumar’s residence. The JDU is expected to releasing the names of its ministers late Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Nishant is presently on a tour in Bihar where he is interacting with local leaders and lending a patient ear to their problems, a move that many political pundits believe, may prove to be in his favour. Chief Minister Chaudhary had earlier welcomed Nishant to join the cabinet.

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Nishant's Shift

Nishant had kept himself away from active politics for a long time. It has been reported that the JDU chief's son was persuaded by other party leaders and close associates late night on Tuesday, to enter the government, as it would further the party's electoral prospects. Nishant reportedly gave in to their requests.

When Did Nishant Join JDU?

Nishant Kumar formally joined the JDU on May 8, 2026. JDU working president Sanjay Jha handed him the membership, while Nishant's father, the party boss, Nitish Kumar was not present during the event.

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Nishant's entry into politics comes at a crucial moment for JD(U), as Nitish Kumar recently hung up his boots as the Chief Minister of Bihar and entered the Rajya Sabha, indicating a possible shift to national politics.

For years, Nitish Kumar had positioned himself against dynastic politics, often criticising rivals such as Lalu Prasad Yadav for promoting family members in politics.