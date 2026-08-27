Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Visits Gandak River, Conducts Aerial Survey of Flood-Hit Areas Amid Nepal Deluge

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday visited the Gandak River and conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas following the flood situation in neighbouring Nepal.

During the aerial survey, the Chief Minister took stock of the situation in border areas of Bagaha, Valmiki Nagar, Bettiah and Motihari and reviewed the preparedness measures undertaken by the administration.

In a post on X, Samrat Choudhary said, "In view of the floods in Nepal, a survey of the flood situation was conducted in Bihar's border areas of Bagaha, Valmiki Nagar, Bettiah, and Motihari. During this time, a review was conducted of administrative preparations regarding potential impacts, necessary precautionary measures, safety, and relief-rescue operations, and instructions were given to the concerned officials to take all necessary steps with complete readiness."

"Ensuring the safety of citizens in flood-affected areas and providing every possible assistance is our utmost priority," CM added.

Advertisement

Bagaha SP Rajesh Kumar said that the situation at the Valmiki barrage was normal as of now, "The situation is normal; nothing untoward has happened... We are observing that the water level is normal... We had made complete preparations; everyone living along the riverbanks had been relocated to safe, suitable locations... We had also arranged for food and other necessities in accordance with our standard operating procedures. Nothing serious occurred, and people are now returning to their homes."

Nepal was hit by devastating flash floods following a powerful surge in the Bhote Koshi River, causing heavy casualties, displacement and extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other infrastructure.

Advertisement

According to Nepal Embassy sources, 175 bodies have been recovered so far, while 476 people from 28 countries, including locals and tourists, remain missing. Search and rescue operations are underway, with authorities prioritising saving lives, evacuation, medical assistance and relief efforts.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the death toll in Rasuwa district has increased as more bodies continue to be recovered. Several security personnel, including 44 Nepal Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel and 13 Armed Police Force personnel, are reported missing.

Nepal Tourism Board data showed 579 travellers, including 466 foreign nationals and 113 Nepalis, remain unaccounted for, while 123 people have been rescued from Timure, Rasuwa.

The disaster was triggered after a massive debris-laden flood in Lhende Khola, reportedly caused by a glacier or ice-rock collapse near the Rasuwagadhi border point.

The flood entered the Bhote Koshi River from the Tibet side and affected areas including Rasuwagadhi, Timure and Syaphru Besi before flowing into the Trishuli River, impacting Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts.

The floods damaged 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges and around 40 kilometres of paved roads.